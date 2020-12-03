Linda D. Castilla Avalos

Feb. 13, 1961 - Nov. 26, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Linda D. Castilla Avalos, 59, of Portage, left our world peacefully to become an angel on November 26, 2020. Linda was born on February 13, 1961 in McAllen, TX to Mary (Barrera) and Jose Castilla.

Linda was a daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend to many. Linda grew up in Portage, IN and attended Portage High School class of 1979. She went on to work at the American Medical Association in Chicago, IL. Linda also enjoyed volunteering her time to assist organizations that help local veterans in need.

Linda treasured her family and friends and embraced every moment with them. She always put others' needs above her own and was protective of her loved ones. She will be dearly missed for and remembered for her compassionate nature, lively spirit, contagious smile, and big heart.

Linda is survived by her husband, Fred; mother, Mary Castilla of South Bend, IN; two children, Joe and Angela (Justin) LaFronza of Mishawaka, IN; two step children, Shannon (Landon) Johnson with kids Blake and Oakley, and Christopher (Abigail) Avalos with kids Everly and Cayden; one sister, Cynthia Castilla of South Bend, IN; two brothers, John Castilla of Chicago, IL and Jose E Castilla Jr of Cupertino, CA.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jose E Castilla Sr.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 by Rev. Kevin McCarthy at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreeck Road, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Church. Due to Porter County COVID-19 mandates Face Masks are required as is Social Distancing. www.reesfuneralhome.com