Lois M. Kikkert

Lois M. Kikkert (nee Harkema)

LANSING, IL - Lois M. Kikkert (nee Harkema), age 95, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Kikkert. Loving mother of Timothy (late Mary) Kikkert, Kenneth (late Denise) Kikkert, and Karyl (late George) Shiroma. Proud grandmother of Michael, Jeff, Jon, Jesse, Jill, Amy, and Kristal. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Lucy, Evvy, Gabriel, Gideon, Jade, Douglas, Jett, Ruby and Cruz.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Mrs. Kikkert was a secretary at Lansing Christian School for 35 years.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Lansing Christian School. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.



Published by The Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Smits Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Jesse, I was sad to see that your grandmother has passed away. Glad you got to spend some important time with her in the end. I am sending my thoughts and prayers to you and your family - may God keep you in the palm of his hands. God bless Phyllis
Phyllis Maruszczak
December 6, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Your Mom was a wonderful lady! Karyl also sorry to hear that George passed away. Praying for peace for the whole family at this time.
Janet Huizenga-Sutorius
December 6, 2020