Lois M. Kikkert (nee Harkema)

LANSING, IL - Lois M. Kikkert (nee Harkema), age 95, of Lansing, IL, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert Kikkert. Loving mother of Timothy (late Mary) Kikkert, Kenneth (late Denise) Kikkert, and Karyl (late George) Shiroma. Proud grandmother of Michael, Jeff, Jon, Jesse, Jill, Amy, and Kristal. Great-grandmother of Jessica, Lucy, Evvy, Gabriel, Gideon, Jade, Douglas, Jett, Ruby and Cruz.

Private graveside services will be held at Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Mrs. Kikkert was a secretary at Lansing Christian School for 35 years.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Calumet Area or Lansing Christian School. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME – Dyer, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit www.SMITSFH.com.