Lonna Lee Moellering (nee Boyce)

April 5, 1944 - Nov. 24, 2020

FORT WAYNE, IN - Lonna Lee Moellering (nee Boyce), 76, previously of Dyer, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from Parkinson's Disease and COVID-19 at North Woods Village Assisted Living Facility in Fort Wayne, IN.

Born in 1944 in Big Rock, IL to Fern and Russell Boyce, she grew up on the family farm. She married Leland L. "Lee" Moellering in 1971. They lived in Montgomery, IL until 1978 when they moved to Dyer. She was a devoted mother and enjoyed vacationing with her family. She attended Dyer United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women, Church Women United and planned many funeral dinners. She was also a member of the Dyer Lady Lions and spent many evenings laughing and playing Bunco with friends. She could frequently be seen sitting outside her home or at the Moose Lodge with her husband. After Lee's retirement, they traveled the country, but her favorite trips were probably to see her grandchildren. She loved giving them hugs and laughing with them.

She was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2012 and struggled with the progression of the disease, which worsened considerably after her husband's death in January 2020. Her kindness and gentle nature will be missed. Besides her parents, and husband, her sisters: Charlene and Jeanene preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Sheri (Ryan) Stark and Jason Moellering; grandchildren: Tyler Moellering and Kyle and Natalie Stark.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Dyer United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be made at www.advantagemungovan.com