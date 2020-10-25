Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lorene Patricia Covey
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Lorene Patricia Covey

HENDERSON, NC - Lorene Patricia Covey went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 13, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. Born on December 5, 1955 in Chicago to Barbara and Thomas Covey, she was a gifted artist, massage therapist, and valued advisor in the natural food community.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Jennifer, and is survived by her mother; brother, Gregory, his wife, Lori; two nieces and a nephew.

A private gathering will be held in Hendersonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Pardee Hospital Foundation Women Helping Women fund.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jackson Funeral Service & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
deirdre morris
October 22, 2020