Lorene Patricia Covey

HENDERSON, NC - Lorene Patricia Covey went home peacefully to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 13, 2020 in Hendersonville, NC. Born on December 5, 1955 in Chicago to Barbara and Thomas Covey, she was a gifted artist, massage therapist, and valued advisor in the natural food community.

She was preceded in death by her father and sister, Jennifer, and is survived by her mother; brother, Gregory, his wife, Lori; two nieces and a nephew.

A private gathering will be held in Hendersonville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the Pardee Hospital Foundation Women Helping Women fund.