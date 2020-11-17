Menu
Loretta Jeanne Kavanaugh

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Loretta Jeanne Kavanaugh 84, of Cedar Lake, formerly of East Chicago, IN, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Kara (Larry) Gadzala, Patty (Rick) Sandoval, Beckie (John) Foy; son John Kavanaugh; her dear grandchildren: Sarah Kavanaugh, Joshua Kavanaugh, Abby Kavanaugh, Kelly Woods, Leo Jimenez, Michael (Lori) Jimenez, Jillian (Doug) Risch and Lera Foy; and three great grandchildren: Darien, Darrick, and Dominique.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ann and Monty Miller and ex husband John Kavanaugh.

She retired from Electric Supply in Hammond. Loretta was an avid crafter and a member of Holy Trinity Croation in East Chicago, and St. Thomas Moore in Munster.

A special thank you to Hospice of the Calumet area for their services. Private family services were held. Arrangements by LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME.


Published by The Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
