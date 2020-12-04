Lorraine A. Bultema (nee Hoogewerf)

ST. JOHN/FORMERLY OF LANSING, IL - Lorraine A. Bultema (nee Hoogewerf), age 84, of St. John, IN, formerly of Lansing, IL, went home to her Lord and Savior on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert Bultema. Loving mother of Ken (Pat) Bultema, William (Sharon) Bultema, Randy Bultema, Neal Bultema, and Thomas (Luanne) Bultema. Cherished grandmother of 10; great-grandmother of 17. Dear sister of Helen (Alvin) Smit, Marilyn (David) Huge, Ruth (David) Van Dyke, Gerald (Dolores) Hoogewerf, John (Ruth) Hoogewerf, late Joyce (late Peter) Briscoe, late Judith Hoogewerf, late Janice (Ken) Veenstra, and the late Jacob (late Delores) Hoogewerf. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents Gerrit and Greta Hoogewerf. Lorraine was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, December 6, 2020 from 3:00–7:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Funeral service Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 3500 Glenwood Lansing Rd., Lansing, IL with Rev. Cal Aardsma officiating. Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethel Christian Reformed Church or Illiana Christian High School. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.