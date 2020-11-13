Lorraine Mary Golon (nee Kowalczyk),

DYER, IN - Lorraine Mary Golon (nee Kowalczyk), age 90, of Dyer, Indiana, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away October 30, 2020.

Preceded in death by her beloved husband Edward "Kelly" Golon, and her three brothers Vincent Kowalczyk, Norbert Kowalczyk, and John "Buddy" Kowalczyk. She is survived by her daughter Darlene Cowan; son Mark Golon; her sisters Bernadine Skiba and Barbara Marciniak; her six grandchildren: Crystal, Richie, Melissa, Kelly, Matt, and Kevin; as well as eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Lorraine loved to cook, crochet, spend time with family, and volunteer. She was exceedingly social and lived to give her time to others. She crocheted hundreds of baby afghans, caps, and booties for donation to local hospitals and shelters. A longtime member of Tops #970, Town and Country Homemakers, and SPARKS, she also spent decades as a Eucharistic minister, administering the sacrament to the homebound. She was an enthusiastic member of her local parish, St. Joseph Church in Dyer, and an active member of their Altar and Rosary women's organization, funeral choir, and decorating committee. She was a passionate member of the Secular Order of the Discalced Carmelites and enjoyed masses and rosaries at the Discalced Carmelite Fathers in Munster.

In her own words, Jesus was the center of Lorraine's life and nothing was more important to her than her Catholic faith. If desired friends are encouraged to make memorial donations in the form of mass offerings.

Mass of Christian Burial Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Joseph Church 440 Joliet St. Dyer, Indiana. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic and cemetery restrictions burial for Lorraine will be held privately for the family at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, St. John. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com