Lorraine Swart (nee Jacobs)

MUNSTER, IN - Lorraine Swart (nee Jacobs) The Lord Jesus called Lorraine to His heavenly home on Monday, November 23, 2020. Lorraine was born in Chicago, IL on September 23, 1927 to Stanley and Ragnhild (Pryts) Jacobs. She grew up in Roseland with three brothers and one sister. Lorraine met her husband, Andy in kindergarten and they married on March 19, 1948. In 1970 she began working at the World Home Bible League, helping to implement the first computer system using punch-cards. Faith Reformed Church of South Holland was a central part of Lorraine's life. She served in many ways and especially enjoyed singing in the choir.

She leaves behind her children: Jim Swart, Bill (Julie) Swart, Sandy DeBoer, Carol (Mark) Hiskes; 16 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and dear brother-in-law, Joe Zagotta. Preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Swart; daughter, Pat Reizenger; son-in-law, John DeBoer; siblings: Richard (Dorothy) Jacobs, Kenneth (Jane) Jacobs, Harry (Merlene) Jacobs, and Ruth Zagotta.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, visitation and funeral will be limited to immediate family. However, the service will be live-streamed at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 and can be accessed from Smits Funeral Home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH . Lorraine will be interred at Chapel Hill Gardens South in Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Lorraine's memory to Faith Church Christian Aid Fund (Dyer, IN). Arrangements entrusted to Smits Funeral Home – Dyer, IN. For more information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and website at www.SMITSFH.com