Mar Mae McBroom

MUNSTER, IN - Mar Mae McBroom of Munster, IN, died peacefully in her home, surrounded by her children, on November 13, 2020. She was a devoted and loving mother of seven, grandmother of 15, great-grandmother of 16, and sister of four. She also had many extended family members including numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, November 16, 2020, from 3:00-7:00p.m., at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 12:00p.m., at St. Maria Goretti Church in Dyer, IN. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Calumet Area, in her loving memory. (www.hospicecalumet.org or 600 Superior Ave. Munster IN 46321) For full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.burnskish.com.