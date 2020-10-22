Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margaret L. Kras

Margaret L. (Balogh) Kras

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret L. (Balogh) Kras, age 93 of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Margaret is survived by her children: daughter, Sharon (Tom) Strbjak of Crown Point, IN, son, Dennis (Betty) Kras of Hammond, IN, and daughter, Linda Raczak of Shorewood, IL; five grandchildren: Brett (Rebecca) of Fishers IN, Brian of Fishers, IN, Adam (Megan) of Griffith, IN, Monica (Kenny) of Portage, IN, and Chris Raczak of Shorewood, IL; seven great-grandchildren: Elyse and Olivia Strbjak, Desaray and Natalee Kras, and Karlei, Kenzei and Xander Smith.

Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 26, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton In Valparaiso, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. John/St. Joe Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Please go to www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307
Oct
26
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
t. Elizabeth Anne Seton
, Valparaiso, Indiana
Funeral services provided by:
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.