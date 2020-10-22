Margaret L. (Balogh) Kras

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret L. (Balogh) Kras, age 93 of Crown Point, formerly of East Chicago, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020.

Margaret is survived by her children: daughter, Sharon (Tom) Strbjak of Crown Point, IN, son, Dennis (Betty) Kras of Hammond, IN, and daughter, Linda Raczak of Shorewood, IL; five grandchildren: Brett (Rebecca) of Fishers IN, Brian of Fishers, IN, Adam (Megan) of Griffith, IN, Monica (Kenny) of Portage, IN, and Chris Raczak of Shorewood, IL; seven great-grandchildren: Elyse and Olivia Strbjak, Desaray and Natalee Kras, and Karlei, Kenzei and Xander Smith.

Visitation Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral Mass on Monday, October 26, 2020 DIRECTLY at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton In Valparaiso, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at St. John/St. Joe Cemetery in Hammond, IN. Please go to www.burnsfuneral.com for full obituary.