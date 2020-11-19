Margaret "Peggy" Lawhead

Dec. 15, 1952 - Nov. 17, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Margaret "Peggy" Lawhead, 67 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. She was born December 15, 1952, in Gary to Joseph and Elizabeth (Ryan) Honkoski. Peggy graduated from East Gary Edison High School in 1971. She made her career in the mortgage and title industry for over 30 years, most recently with Horizon Bank in Valparaiso for the past eight years. Peggy was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and enjoyed traveling, crafting, and shopping for deals. She was a gracious host and enjoyed time with family and friends at her home on Lake Webster in the summers. If Peggy befriended you, you had a friend for life. She loved her family above all else, and always reminded them to "kill them with kindness." Peggy will be remembered for her friendly personality, creative talents, and legendary family holiday parties. Though she will be dearly missed by all who knew her, Peggy's legacy lives on in the lives she touched.

On July 20, 1974 in East Gary, she married Mike Lawhead, who survives, along with their children: Kelly (Brad) Wolf of Fishers, IN, Kevin (Sara) Lawhead of Manchester, NH; grandchildren: Ella and Ike Wolf, Madelyn and Jack Lawhead; sisters: Pat (Steve) Murawski, Barbara McCullough, Elise Timpe; many loving nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, "Sadie Baby". She was preceded in death by her parents.

In accordance with the family's wishes, a private funeral mass will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Peggy's name to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, or in Peggy's memory, perform a random act of kindness or help a friend or loved one who needs it, this would bring a smile to her face and general pleasure to her heart, just as she did to ours. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is handling arrangements.