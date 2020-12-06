Margaret Sposato

CROWN POINT, IN - Margaret Sposato, age 83, of Crown Point, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2020.

She is survived by loving husband of 64 years, Mario; three daughters, Vickie (late Bob) Miller, Debbie (Mary) Potts, Michelle (Jeff) Rice; six grandchildren: Eric (Christy), Justin (Alissa), Adam (Kate), Zach (Kassandra), Braxton, Karson (Jake); ten great-grandchildren; sister, Fay Gilbert; sister-in-law, Linda (Bob) Matthews; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Catherine; her beloved sister, Ann; brother-in-law, Ian; great-granddaughter, Giavana.

Margaret was a strong-willed Wife, Mother, Gran and Great-Gran. She loved to tell stories about her childhood and young adult life in Scotland, where she lived, until she met her husband. She was adored by her family and friends. She left behind a legacy of love and generosity that her family will cherish forever. Margaret also gave to many charities. She enjoyed traveling (especially to Scotland), casinos and most of all spending time with her family.

A private service was held for Margaret's family on Saturday, December 5, 2020.

