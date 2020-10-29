Maria Luisa Olvera

HAMMOND, IN - Maria age 73 of Hammond passed away peacefully Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at home.

Maria Olvera born in Laredo, TX surrounded by her family.

Mom was our queen, one beautiful diamond, now she'll shine at night with the bright stars.

Maria is survived by her Ex-husband and friend Carlos H. Rodriguez; children: Laura (late Steven) Alamillo, Lori (David) Arredondo, Delores (Richard) Cervantes, Bernadette (Leo) Olmos, Paula Vasquez, United States Air Force Staff Sargent Luis (United States Air Force Senior Airman Naomi) Vasquez.

Siblings are: Connie (Felix) Santos, Luis Jr. (Mona) Ruiz, Mario (late Marie) Ruiz, Ronald "Ronnie Boy" Ruiz, Benito (Joan) Ortiz, Jeannette (Hector) Jacques.

A host of nieces and nephews. Eight grandchildren: Julio and Carlos DeJesus, David Arredondo, Jr., United States Marine Christian Olmos, Vincent Olmos, Alejandro Olmos; granddaughter Serena Esteban Rene Alamillo.

She is preceded in death by her mother Elvira Ortiz and United States Navy Veteran Luis Ruiz, Richard Ruiz and Fernando Ortiz. Son in law Steven Rene Alamillo.

Mom is our legacy, she is at her final rest. She will be dearly missed, mom loved to dance, dance, dance. Our girl is dancing all day now in our Heavenly Father's Home.

A visitation will be held Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at ACEVEZ FUNERAL HOME, 4918 Magoun Ave., East Chicago.

A Mass will be Friday, October 30, 2020 at 10 a.m. from St. Stanislaus Church, East Chicago with Msgr. John J. Siekierski officiating.

A burial will follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

