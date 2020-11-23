Marian Botma (nee Schoon)

LANSING, IL - Marian Botma (nee Schoon), age 89, of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Friday, November 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Harold Botma. Loving mother of Kevin (Patricia) Botma, late Darlene J. Free, and the late Dean Botma. Cherished grandmother of David (Juli) Boersma, Allison (Mike) Rosinski, Derrick (Christine) Haan, Kendra Haan, Kaitlin (Jonathon) Chew, Colleen (Anthony) Turner, Chad (Lisa) Boersma, Jodi (Gib) Jonkman, John (Annette) Boersma, and Bryan (Carrie) Boersma. Great-grandmother of many great-grandchildren. Dear sister of the late Sadie (late John) Bosch, late Albert (late Eva) Schoon, late Connie (late Don) Hornbrook, late Nick (Jennie) Schoon, and the late Hilda (late Bill) Kuipers. Also preceded in death by her parents Cornelius and Kate Schoon. Marian was dearly loved and will be missed by all who knew her.

A private family funeral service will be held Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Bethel Christian Reformed Church – Lansing, IL with services conducted by Rev. Cal Aardsma. (The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH). Interment Oak Ridge Cemetery – Lansing, IL. Memorial contributions may be given to Lansing Christian School or Illiana Christian High School. Arrangements entrusted to SMITS FUNERAL HOME 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. For further information, please call 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com