Mariann Alice Godby

Dec. 15, 1945 - Nov. 9, 2020

PORTAGE, IN - Mariann Alice Godby, age 74 of Portage, IN passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020. She was born on December 15, 1945 in Hammond, IN to Harold and Beatrice (Arbuckle) Lear.

Mariann is survived by her husband, Benny Godby; son, Michael Dodson; daughter, Barbara Polley; siblings: John Lear, Joe Lear, Teresa Steinmayr and Pat Hamilton; grandchildren: Suzanne Dodson, Ashley Kantor, Shayna Polley, Joshua Dodson and Zachary Dodson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Steven Lear and special uncle, George Arbuckle.

Mariann was a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene in Portage, IN. She loved music, singing, gardening, long walks on the beach with her husband and children. She volunteered at Visiting Angels and enjoyed caring for the elderly. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister and will be deeply missed.

Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Grace Church of the Nazarene, 5360 Clem Rd., Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Mark Hostetler officiating. Burial to follow at McCool Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.