Marianne F. Lind
1932 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1932
DIED
November 9, 2020

Marianne F. Lind

Jan. 1, 1932 - Nov. 9, 2020

HOBART, IN - Marianne F. Lind, age 88, of Hobart, passed away November 9, 2020 at Golden Living Center in Valparaiso. She was born in Hammond, IN on January 1, 1932 to the late Marion and Ann (nee Berthold) Beiriger. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School. She began her married life in Alaska and it has always held a special place in her heart. She earned a Master Gardener Degree from Purdue. She was a devoted and active member of St. Bridget Church in Hobart, St. Ann's, and Sacred Hearts. Marianne was a teacher at Calumet Region Montessori for over 40 years. She will be remembered as a strong and loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to many.

Marianne is survived by her children: Debra (Ron) Weir of Naperville, IL, Robert (Jurita) Lind of Skokie, IL, Gregory (Joyce) Lind of Hobart; seven grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and sisters: Janice (L.D.) Foster, Nancy Grady.

She was preceded in death by her son, Richard Lind; and her parents. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Marianne's name may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 50 E. 91st St. STE 100, Indianapolis, IN 46209-4830 or online at alz.org.

Private arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL. Marianne will be laid to rest at Mount Mercy Cemetery in Gary, IN. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.



Published by The Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
We used to stay at her home for days in the summer, and in an early memory she fed me graham cracker cookies in a bowl of milk like it was cereal. Staying with gramma was like that: bountiful, magical. She made the best haunted houses. She danced deep into the night at my brother’s wedding, a tiny dynamo among towering fraternity brothers. I will always admire her religious feeling, which showed itself in a great steadfastness. During the last years of her life her mind wasn’t always with her the way it had been, but more than a few times she told a story that went something like this: she was out and about, and suddenly a busload of people pulled up beside her. The doors opened, and people she knew from throughout her life streamed out and told her how much they loved her. It wasn’t exactly true, but then again, it could’ve happened.
Matt Weir
Grandchild
November 12, 2020
My mother was the sweetest, most loving, hardest working woman I ever knew. All five feet of her! She may have been small but she stood tall. She was always there for me and my brothers with words of encouragement and love.... She supported and guided me through some of the most trying times of my life. Always there when I needed her most. She loved her kids and was our biggest fan. Then, when the grandkids came, it was “icing on the cake” and she got to do it all over again! I will be lost without you, mom. I love you so much. Thanks for being a part of my life!! xo
Debbie Weir
Daughter
November 12, 2020
We have so many fun memories with you, Gram. Going out to eat with you in Hobart was like being with a celebrity...someone always knew you and would come up and complement you and say what an impact you made on their life or their child’s life at school. As kids, Richard and I spent many New Years eves with you playing with the best vintage toys, eating Walgreens New York cherry ice cream, and drinking decaf coffee. As I got older, the New Year’s Eve turned into calling you at midnight to wish you a happy birthday and trying to beat cousin Dave to the phone call. :) You were kind, fun, silly, and weren’t afraid to speak your mind. I will carry your life lessons with me and always think of you when I “zap” my coffee because it is just not hot enough. I love you and big hugs to you and dad up there.
Holly
Grandchild
November 12, 2020
Aunt Marianne, you were very funny in your own quirky way! You absolutely loved your family and did a wonderful job of raising your children single handedly. You also loved teaching and your heart was filled with love by the children you taught and your co-workers. I always wanted you to come to Florida while I was there, but your stubbornness got in the way and you would not fly! When your grandchildren came along your heart again was full with love. Although, I did not see you very often I enjoyed talking to you on your birthday from Florida! I am thinking of your family at this unusual time and may you rest in peace.
Lesley Foster
Family
November 11, 2020
Aunt Marianne, you were always my "spunky" aunt! Never a dull moment and never sat still. Your students were lucky to have been blessed by that energy! I also think of how you loved your gardening and how you transferred that vitality to the blooms you planted. You have left a wonderful legacy with all the lives you have touched and the world was a better place because you were in it.
Nancy Kenston
November 11, 2020
Fondest memories of Miss Marianne reading The Little Old Lady who wasn’t Afraid of Anything at the Halloween parties at Montessori. All of the children loved her and her gentle, patient manner. What a legacy she has left touching so many lives of young children! Her love of her family, flowers and children radiated daily. It was an honor to know her.
My condolences to her family.
Patti Casella
Friend
November 11, 2020
Wonderful memories being with you at Montessori. Talking and laughing. I adored you.
Miss Laura
Coworker
November 11, 2020
Miss Marianne was a wonderful teacher in the toddler program at Calumet Region Montessori School/Montessori Academy in the Oaks. Both of my sons LOVED her and we ALL will remember her fondly! My condolences to her family and friends -- may God grant you His comfort and peace at this time of loss.
Thank you, Miss Marianne for giving my boys a GREAT start in school.
Maria Gilles
November 11, 2020