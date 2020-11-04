Marie A. "Marty" Knudson (nee Grover),

MERRIVILLE, IN - Marie A. "Marty" Knudson (nee Grover), age 77, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Marty is survived by her daughter, Lori (Steve) Kokos; grandchildren: Brett Ward, Bethany (James) Ziegler, Lyndsey (Joshua) Engelhardt, and Katelyn Knudson; great-grandchildren: Hailey, Bryce and Asher; and several nieces and nephews.

Marty was preceded in death by her husband, Myron "Butch"; daughter, Lisa Johnson; son, Myron Knudson; and sister, Dorothy "Dot" Aldrich.

Marty was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church. She worked in the ICU at St. Mary's Hospital for 25 years, with her career in nursing spanning 54 years. Marty retired from the Army Nurse Corp. after 24 years of service. She lead a humanitarian mission in El Salvador, caring for 5,800 patients; and received a Presidential Citation for this mission and was presented with keys to the city. She was also a member of the prestigious Sigma Theta Tau Sorority.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM, with a Wake Service at 5:30 PM.

An additional visitation will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 DIRECTLY at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410 from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM with Fr. Pat Gaza officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet and face masks will be required.

Marty always considered "a single red rose" a symbol of love. In lieu of flowers, please consider bringing "a single red rose" to honor the love she shared with all whose lives she touched.

