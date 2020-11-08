Menu
Marie B. Borowski
1918 - 2020
BORN
January 9, 1918
DIED
November 1, 2020

Marie B. Borowski (nee Brozinski)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Marie B. Borowski (nee Brozinski), age 102, formerly of South Holland.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Borowski; loving mother of: James and Robert Borowski; proud grandmother of: Kristen, Marci, Craig, and Steven; dear sister of: Terry (late Norbert) Skowronski, the late Gene (Dorothy), Albin, Edward, Alex (late Pat) Brozinski, and Helen (late Edward) Kruszka; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral at 10:30 a.m., from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland, to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
10
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Thornridge Funeral Home - Dolton
15801 S. Cottage Grove Avenue, Dolton, IL 60419
Nov
10
Funeral Mass
11:15a.m.
Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church
a good mom
scott lindsey
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Thornridge Funeral Home
November 8, 2020
Marie will always be remembered in our hearts for her smile and wit. She was quick with the joke and possessed an infectious smiling glance that was delightfully a little naughty at times. She was a grand busha to many, both inside and outside her family. Her heart was generous, caring, tolerant and an inspiration. She will be missed.

May her memory be eternal.
Jim and Jo Kouracos
November 7, 2020
Aunt Marie, you will be missed! At least you will be able to hang out with Uncle Joe and my parents in heaven
Jan Ringo
Family
November 5, 2020
My deepest thoughts and prayers go out to the family. Robert, Sue, Kristen and Craig. You have a great supportive family hang in there.
Deb Dwebin
Friend
November 5, 2020
So many fond memories of New Year's Day gatherings and wonderful meals with family downstairs at the house in South Holland - and always with a Football game playing on the TV! Had such cherished communications back and forth with Aunt Marie over the past 25 years since my mother died, I am so very grateful.
What a wonderful reunion Aunt Marie has had now with all the family members and loved-ones who passed before she did. What a long and blessed life. My prayers for you Bob and Jim and your families.
Fr. David Downey
Family
November 5, 2020