Marie B. Borowski (nee Brozinski)

SOUTH HOLLAND, IL - Marie B. Borowski (nee Brozinski), age 102, formerly of South Holland.

Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Borowski; loving mother of: James and Robert Borowski; proud grandmother of: Kristen, Marci, Craig, and Steven; dear sister of: Terry (late Norbert) Skowronski, the late Gene (Dorothy), Albin, Edward, Alex (late Pat) Brozinski, and Helen (late Edward) Kruszka; kind aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Funeral at 10:30 a.m., from THORNRIDGE FUNERAL HOME (Janusz Family Funeral Service), 15801 S. Cottage Grove Ave., four blocks North of 162nd St. (Rte. 6) Dolton/South Holland, to Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Jude the Apostle Church Mass at 11:15 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. (708) 841 - 2300 or www.thornridgefuneralhomes.com