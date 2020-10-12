Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn P. Lilley

Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner)

LONDON, KY - Marilyn P. Lilley (nee Conner), age 96 of London, Kentucky; formerly of Hobart, passed away on October 10, 2020.

She is survived by two children: Kenneth Lilley and Carol (Harold) Bray; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; brother, Wayne (Joann) Conner. Preceded in death by husband, Orren; two children: Jim Lilley and Judi Carter; two brothers, Melvin Conner and Theron Conner; sisters: Sylvia Moore, Dorthea Bucholz, and Avanil Conner.

Marilyn was a member of South Haven Church of the Nazarene. She was the former proprietor of Wee Ones Day Care, Hobart. Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother and she will be dearly missed

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. til 12:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Rev. Juaquin Rodriguez officiating. At rest, Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart. Remember for those attending services, due to COVID-19 restrictions, facemasks MUST be worn. Please bring your own.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Oct
14
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410
Funeral services provided by:
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.