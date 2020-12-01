Mario C. Orueta

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mario C. Orueta, age 68, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Franciscan Hospital, Michigan City, IN.

Survived by his children: Kim Baez and Mario Orueta, Jr.; loving grandchildren: Alexis, Christian, Jr., Ava, Mario, III and Cruz; dear brother, Joseph Trevino and many loving aunts, uncles, family and friends.

Mario was a lifelong resident of East Chicago and attended many of the Catholic Churches in the area. One of his many joys in life was being a boxing coach to many youngsters throughout the Calumet Region. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at OLESKA-PASTRICK FUNERAL HOME, 3934 Elm Street, East Chicago, IN. Masks and social distancing will be required for all in attendance. Private cremation service will follow. In lieu of flowers Memorial donations may be made to the family.