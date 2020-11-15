Marjorie A. Sprague (nee Buckley)

LITTLE VALLEY, NY - Marjorie A. Sprague (nee Buckley), age 93, of Little Valley, NY, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Marjorie is survived by her sons: Bruce (Patty) Sprague, Ron (Jessie) Sprague and Thomas Sprague; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, William L. Sprague; and grandchildren: Ryan Sprague and Breanne Love.

Marjorie had lived in Crown Point, IN since 2007. She was a member of the Methodist Church of Crown Point and was a very active member of Eastern Star in New York State.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A Family Memorial Service will be held at a later time in Little Valley, New York.

Visit Marjorie's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.