The Times
Marjorie (Vinzant) Weber
1929 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1929
DIED
November 6, 2020

Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn)

July 29, 1929 - Nov. 6, 2020

NORTH MANCHESTER, IN - Marjorie Weber (Vinzant) (Lynn) died November 6, 2020 in North Manchester, IN at the age of 91.

She was born July 29, 1929 in Wabash, IN to Lorin Rea and Margaret Amanda (L'Amoreaux) Lynn. Marjorie married Dr. Robert "Bob" David Vinzant on April 29, 1953 and they resided in Hobart, IN where they raised their family before retiring to La Porte, IN. After Bob passed away in 1991, she married Edward Richard "Dick" Weber of St. Louis, MO on January 3, 1995. They resided in La Porte, IN, traveled and worked as professional parliamentarians until they retired to North Manchester, IN in 2015.

Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents; husbands; and brother-in-law, William Lawrence (Bill) Vinzant. She is survived by her children: David Rea (Leni) Vinzant, John Edward (Linda Murphy) Vinzant, and Jeannine Lynn (Greg) Cappiello; grandchildren: Joseph Robert Cappiello, Amanda Elizabeth Cappiello and Mathew Bernard Cappiello; and sister-in-law, Greta (Foogda) Vinzant.

Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center, La Porte. A private family service has been held. Interment will be held at Falls Cemetery in Wabash, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial gift to the Peabody Retirement Community, 400 W. 7th Street, North Manchester, IN 46962, (www.peabodyrc.org).

Condolences may be shared online at www.cutlercares.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Cutler Funeral Home - LA PORTE
