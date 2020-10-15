Menu
Mark E. Varichak
DIED
October 12, 2020

Mark E. Varichak

HIGHLAND, IN - Mark E. Varichak, age 62, of Highland, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020. Mark was born in Chicago, IL and was a lifelong member of St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church. Devoted son of late Eli and Mary Jane Varichak. Beloved husband of Claudia Varichak. Also survived by loving aunts, Helen Varichak and Mina Kristovic and many cousins. Dear brother-in-law to Peter Resetar, Alan (Donna) Resetar, Michael (Elizabeth) Kelly and late Jane Resetar. Special uncle to Ryan, John and Meg Kelly. Admired son-in-law of late Robert and Ann Resetar.

Mark was a Purdue alumnus and held three degrees: 1980 Bachelor of Science Biology, 1997 Bachelor of Science Engineering and 2002 MBA Master of Business Administration. He had a deep love for his Tamburitza Community and the music. Mark played with LIKA and alongside many other musicians. He also played in the Hoosier Hrvati Orchestra directed by John Pruzin. Mark's smile and kindness will be missed by all. He loved his dear lifelong friends and all friends he made along the way.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, 1500-186th St, Lansing, IL 60438 with Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Mark will lie-in-state at the church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Hammond, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mark's name to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL would be greatly appreciated. Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME 219-322-7766.

Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com




Published by The Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
17
Lying in State
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
1500-186th St, Lansing, Illinois
Oct
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church
1500-186th St, Lansing, Illinois
Funeral services provided by:
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
13 Entries
Mark was very kind and always helpful. I was fortunate to work with him as he was always smiling and had a great attitude at work. My condolences to his family.
Alena Nguyen
Coworker
October 14, 2020
One of the kindest, gentlest folks I've ever had the pleasure to work with. Deepest sympathies to Claudia and the family. V-Chak, you'll be missed brudduh!
Mike Goman
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Rest in peace my friend.
Mark Brown
Classmate
October 14, 2020
Dear Claudia, So sorry to hear of Marks passing. We were in scouting together for years and I was his friend my entire life. Mark greeted me with a smile every time we met. I spent a moment of silence in his honor out in the woods. Travel in Peace Mark. Hope to see you again my friend.
Daniel Vukobratovich
October 14, 2020
I can’t help smiling whenever I think of Mark and will always remember his wonderful sense of humor and kind heart. Thank you for sharing him with us Claudia.
Marc Curry
Friend
October 14, 2020
My deepest condolences to Claudia and his family. Mark was a unique, kind, sweet, and overall great guy with the greatest smile ever. He will be sorely missed by all. ❤ RIP Mark.
Sheila Booth
Friend
October 14, 2020
Mev you will be missed . A friend and a mentor. Your caring and kindness will always be cherished. You’re Fred Flinstone signature drawings always made me laugh. Your love of music was so grand , especially when you finally got to meet Elvis Costello . Rest now buddy .. in peace with God .
Joe Soltis
Friend
October 13, 2020
Loved Mark so much
Deborah Keen
October 13, 2020
I was fortunate enough to be Marks coworker at BP/Amoco for many years. He always had a smile on his face and always looked out for his coworkers safety and stomachs! MEV as we called him, was the "food guy" for our dept. Due to Marks diligence we ate like kings for years on our extended work outages. I cannot picture him without a smile on his face. He will be missed but well remembered.
Stephan Hopman
Friend
October 13, 2020
I met Mark when I started work at Lansing Public Works Dept. in 1977. We worked together daily on the asphalt crew, Mark, Larry Tannis, Oscar Adams and me. At Public Works he had the nickname Kiddy, Tom Johnson gave it to him. We hung out together regularly and always remained friends. He was a joy to know and always had a smile to greet you with. Mark will be missed, but always remembered.
Bill Hutchison
Friend
October 13, 2020
I worked with Mark for many years and he always had a smile. My kids used t love him at the Mev-nics. He will be missed.
Doug Williams
Friend
October 13, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about "V-chak's" passing. He was the guy at work that kept everything light and not stressful or too serious. People were always smiling when he was around. He was a special spirit and will certainly be missed by many, many people.
Jim Sweeney
Coworker
October 13, 2020
Mark was such a great guy. I first met him at Enbridge where we started a great friendship. Aside from our work related friendship we became pals and both shared the love of the 3 Stooges, hence the nickname I planted on him “Curly “ ! He could recite verbatim some of the many wise cracks Curly Howard made in the Stooges films and I get a kick outta him to this day. He was an excellent engineer and we often worked together performing projects. His wit, intelligence, and personal magnetism, will be forever missed...RIP Curls and I’ll see you on the other side. May God bless you Claud and all who loved Mark...
Steve Booth
Friend
October 13, 2020