Marlene J. Harmon (Erickson)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Marlene J. Harmon age 83, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.

She is survived by her loving children: Laura Sheridan, Tod (Debbie) Harmon and Kurt (Janine) Harmon; beloved grandchildren: Eric, Rachel, Jason, Meisje, Hayden and Garrett; proud great grandmother of five.

Preceded in death by her husband: Roger H. Harmon.

Marlene is a retiree of the Merrillville School Corporation after 38 years of dedication. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be truly missed by all.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted with RENDINA FUNERAL HOME. For information please call 219-980-1141.