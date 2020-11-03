Marlene Katherine Birky

VALPARAISO, IN - Marlene Katherine Birky, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She was born October 22, 1933 in Hopedale, IL to Viles and Erma (Litwiller) Nafziger. Marlene was a devoted member of Hopewell Mennonite Church in Kouts, where she sang in the chorus and taught Sunday school. She enjoyed volunteering at Porter Memorial Hospital for over 40 years as a Pink Lady. Marlene was a very caring woman, and she loved her husband, friends, brothers and sisters dearly.

On August 27, 1955 in Hopedale, IL she married Wendell Birky, who survives, along with her siblings: John (Connie) Nafziger of OH, Keith Nafziger of IL, and Shirley (Jerry) Brunk of VA. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Barbara Frantz.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts, from 2:00-5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at Hopewell Mennonite Cemetery, Kouts. Memorial donations may be made to Hopewell Mennonite Church, Kouts or Volunteer Services at Northwest Health - Porter.