Marlin Sue Moran

Sept. 14, 1943 - Nov. 11, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Marlin Sue Moran, age 77, of Crown Point, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her dear family. Marlin was born September 14, 1943 in Belton, KY to the late John Howard and Beatrice (Reynolds) Pierson. On February 11, 1965 she married George J. Moran at St. John Bosco Church in Hammond, IN. They were married 41 years prior to his passing in 2005.

Marlin leaves behind her wonderful daughters, Tonya S. Young, April D. Moran; one granddaughter, Erin L. Young; one sister, Ruby McElwain; numerous nieces and nephews, along with several dear friends.

Marlin is welcomed in to everlasting life by her beloved husband, George Moran; parents, John and Beatrice Pierson and brother, James Pierson.

She is described as a feisty, sassy individual who loved her television time, reading and spending time outside in the yard. She traveled several times throughout the year and will be remembered as a lover of her animals, and a huge fan of Tom Selleck programs. Her love and compassion for her family will be missed and those who were able to know her will never forget her.

Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. to share memories and stories with the family at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. A burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

If you are not feeling well, please share a memory on Marlin's special page and for those in attendance please help to safe-guard our community by wearing a mask to the funeral home and cemetery and practice social distancing.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Moran family.