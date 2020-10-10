Marshall Redin Barber

HOBART, IN - Marshall Redin Barber, age 56, of Hobart, passed away, surrounded by family, on October 8, 2020. He was born in Terre Haute, IN and moved to Hobart at the age of 11. Marshall graduated from Hobart High School in 1982. He was employed by the Linde gas company (formerly AGA) for over 30 years. Marshall had a passion for music with seeing live bands perform including the Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd. He loved playing guitar and performing himself in local bands, most recently The MOB. He will be remembered by many as a great friend and will be deeply missed.

Marshall was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah (Justin) Paris; parents William and Norma Barber. He is survived by his children: Brian (Angie) Barber of Valparaiso, Chelsea (Matt) Schnabel of Hobart, and Katie Stewart of Avon; biological mother Patricia Crosby of New Smyrna Beach, FL; sisters: Diana (John) Zeitz of Louisville, KY, Charlotte (Sergio) Barber of Hobart, Caroline Cosby of Alexandria, VA, Adrianne (Bob) Sofge of Honolulu, HI; four grandchildren.

Visitation for Marshall will be Monday, October 12, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, Pastor John Starr officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Les Turner ALS Foundation at [email protected]

www.burnsfuneral.com