Mary Ann Barsic (nee Grasha)

DYER, IN - Mary Ann Barsic (nee Grasha) age 78 of Dyer, formerly of East Chicago and Lewiston, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Mary Ann is survived by her son, Rich Barsic; daughter, Krisann (Nick) Vesci; grandchildren, Zachary and Madison (Quinn Kaurich) Vesci and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard Barsic; parents, Rose and George Grasha; infant, Krisann and sister, Barbara Jones. Mary Ann was a graduate of EC Washington High School class of 1960. She lived for some time in Lewiston, NY before moving back to the area. She was a former member of Holy Trinity Croatian Church and became an active member of St. Maria Goretti Church, serving as a sacristan. Mary Ann was a loved former employee of Solan Pruzin Funeral Home. Mary Ann loved her children and precious grandchildren dearly and will be missed for her loving smile and big heart.

A visitation will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 4:00PM-8:00PM at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Avenue, Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church, 500 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN with Fr. Charles W. Niblick officiating. Prayers will start at the funeral home on Saturday at 9:30 AM and interment will take place at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery in Hammond, IN after Mass. Those attending visitation and service are required to wear masks and to follow social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Carmelite Fathers https://carmelitefathers.com would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com