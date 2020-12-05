Mary Ann Behnke

MENIFEE, CA - MaryAnn Behnke, age 93, of Menifee, CA, passed away Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was a Gary area resident for 80 years. MaryAnn was a past member of St Mary's Eastern Orthodox Church and Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church in Indiana and also a member of St Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Murrieta, CA.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, LeRoy.

She is survived by two daughters: Deborah (Ronald) Krupinski of Menifee, CA, Catherine (Thomas) Crouch of South Bend, IN; four grandchildren: Carl Ferro Jr. and Nickolai Ferro, both of CA, Timothy Crouch of TX and MaryAnn Crouch of MO; three great grandchildren: Violet, Scarlet and Greyson Ferro. Also, two sisters Olga (William, deceased) Atzhorn, Helen (Lee) Campbell and one brother Nickolai Diachuk (deceased) and infant brothers Philip and David. .

Funeral service Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at St Nicholas Orthodox Church in California with Father Andrew Lesko officiating. Burial service Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St Mary's Cemetery, Gary, IN with Rev. Father Lev Holowaty officiating. For further information please call MILEVA or DAVID at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (219) 736-5840.