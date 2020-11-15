Mary Ann Zander

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary Ann Zander, age 93, of Crown Point passed away in her sleep November 8, 2020. She was widowed in 1973 by husband Clarence Zander.

Survived by children: Daniel Zander, Rose Desenfants; grandchildren: Matt and Mark Desenfants.

She was a longtime resident of Crown Point, member of Southlake Christian church, some clubs were home extension, gardening, Lake County and Senior Chorus, and mental health. Mary worked many years in private healthcare and enjoyed the old Senior Citizen Center and reading room at the new library.

A celebration of life to be postponed until spring due to the coronavirus. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point, entrusted with arrangements.

www.burnsfuneral.com