Mary Ellen Robison

VALPARAISO, IN - Mary Ellen Robison, age 73, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away October 4, 2020. She was born in Gary IN, on November 18, 1946. Mary Ellen graduated from Crown Point High School. She worked many years for a major insurance company and as an Officer of the Court for a prestigious law firm. Mary Ellen enjoyed reading, playing cards (Skipbo), opera and the show Animal Planet. She was a member of Deep River Church of Christ in Merrillville, IN, as well as Living Hope Church in Valparaiso, IN. She will be deeply missed.

Mary Ellen is survived by her sons: Jim and Dennis Robison; grandchildren: Brittney, Brandon, Bradley, and Cassandra Robison; sister, Peggy Brant; brother, Bob (Wanda) Fox; many loving nieces, nephews and family members.

A Memorial Service for Mary Ellen will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Living Hope Church, 1115 Calumet Avenue, Valparaiso, IN, 46383. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family of Mary Ellen Robison, c/o BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342. BURNS FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com