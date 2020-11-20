Mary J. Paz

In Loving Memory Of Mary J. Paz November 20, 2008 On Her 12th Anniversary in Heaven.

Dearest Mama, It's been 12 years today that Our Lord called you Home. That day still remains a vivid picture in my mind. I still hear the strength in your voice saying, "Mija, God's Will be done." You had so much faith and you are the reason I am so inspired by my faith.

When I see beautiful flowers I think of you. When I hear birds singing, I hear your sweet voice. When I see the sunlight, I see your bright smile and sparkling eyes.

I missed you yesterday, I miss you today and I will miss you tomorrow. I feel comfort knowing that you are no longer in pain, but it will never ease my pain. Until we meet again!

Loving and Missing you with all our hearts, Mag (Santos), Titos, (Barbie), Sylvia, Maddi & of course, Molli