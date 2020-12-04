Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Lou Ferconio
1929 - 2020
BORN
1929
DIED
2020

Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo)

Mar. 20, 1929 - Dec. 1, 2020

WHITING, IN - Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo), age 91, late of Whiting and formerly of the East Side, passed away December 1, 2020.

Loving mother of Allison (Kurt Kalapach) Ferconio and Stacy (Joe) Somodi. Devoted grandmother of Ashley and Lauren Landini. Special grandmother to Liz and Annie Mikos and Katrina Pena.

Mary Lou joined Roller Derby at the age of 15, pigtails and hair bows became her trademark. She was named to four of the first five Roller Derby All-Star teams ('50-'54) ever selected, cementing her reputation as one of the all-time greats. In 2007, she was inducted into both the National Roller Derby Hall of Fame and her hometown National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Funeral service will be held privately for the family. ELMWOOD CHAPEL, Chicago entrusted with arrangements. 773-731-2749 www.elmwoodchapel.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Elmwood Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.