Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo)

Mar. 20, 1929 - Dec. 1, 2020

WHITING, IN - Mary Lou Ferconio (nee Palermo), age 91, late of Whiting and formerly of the East Side, passed away December 1, 2020.

Loving mother of Allison (Kurt Kalapach) Ferconio and Stacy (Joe) Somodi. Devoted grandmother of Ashley and Lauren Landini. Special grandmother to Liz and Annie Mikos and Katrina Pena.

Mary Lou joined Roller Derby at the age of 15, pigtails and hair bows became her trademark. She was named to four of the first five Roller Derby All-Star teams ('50-'54) ever selected, cementing her reputation as one of the all-time greats. In 2007, she was inducted into both the National Roller Derby Hall of Fame and her hometown National Italian American Sports Hall of Fame.

Funeral service will be held privately for the family.