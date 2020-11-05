Mary M. Linderman

AVON, CT - Mary M. Linderman, 96, of Avon, CT passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 with her loving son Bob by her side.

Born on June 19, 1924 in East Chicago, IN, she was the daughter of the late Andy and Aurelia (nee Medrea) Muntean. She and her beloved, Robert Linderman were wed March 16, 1957 in Hammond, IN. Mrs. Linderman lived in Indiana (East Chicago, Valparaiso, Munster and Schererville) for most of her life, before moving to Connecticut in 2011 to be closer to her son. Faith was the cornerstone of Mrs. Linderman's life; she was a devoted and active member of the Bible Students, the same church her mother was affiliated with, for the majority of her life. Mrs. Linderman enjoyed a variety of hobbies and activities including needlepoint, ceramics, golf, bowling and the (Munster) Community Hospital Auxiliary. Mrs. Linderman and her husband enjoyed traveling; their favorite family vacations were spent in Clearwater Beach, FL. where they enjoyed 20+ winters during retirement.

Mary's presence will be deeply missed and her memory cherished by those who knew and loved her.

Mrs. Linderman was preceded in death by her dear husband of 50 years Robert. She is survived by her beloved son Robert Linderman, Jr. of West Hartford, CT, and cherished stepdaughter Rhonda (Richard) Terrill, of Thornton, CO, and stepson-in-law Roger Ferland, of Scottsdale, AZ; five step-grandchildren and seven step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews: Greg (Laura) Muntean, of Frankfort, IL, Leandra Muntean of Chatsworth, CA, Larry Grambo of Schererville, IN and Janice Bleich of Elmhurst, IL; five nieces and nephews in Minnesota.

She is also predeceased by her stepdaughter Sandra Ferland.

Mrs. Linderman is at rest at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN. Due to COVID-19, a private memorial service will be conducted in Schererville, IN sometime in mid-2021. Memorial gifts in Mrs. Linderman's name may be made to Avon Congregational Church, 6 West Main Street, Avon, CT, 06001.

