Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Misirly
DIED
October 13, 2020

Mary Misirly

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Misirly, age 91, of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and dearly loved her. She is survived by her sister-in-law: LaVonne Misirly; nephews: Randy Schaal, Chris (Christine) Misirly, Bob (Wendy) Misirly, Mark (Holly) Misirly and David (Lisa) Misirly; niece: Debbie (Don) Zemke; great nieces and nephews: Jessica (Jason), Allison, Alisa (Keith), Adam, Ryan, Matthew, Megan, Samantha, Sabrina, Leah and Andrew.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Christ and Olga Misirly, sisters: Lily and Dorothy, brother: Dan and great nephew: Brian.

Mary was a graduate of Washington High School in Indiana Harbor and retired from the East Chicago School Corporation in 1994 after a long and rewarding career.

Mary was truly one of a kind. An independent woman who loved the Arts, especially movies, books and museums. She also enjoyed travel, workouts at Omni, socializing with her wonderful friends and supporting many local charitable organizations. Above all, Mary cherished spending time with her loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to WTTW (Chicago PBS) using one of the following options: online at https://interactive.wttw.com/support, over the phone at (773) 509-1111, extension 6 or by sending a check to WTTW, Attn: Member Viewer Services, 5400 North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625.

Services entrusted to SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 219-322-7766. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Solan Pruzin Funeral Home & Crematory - Schererville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My deepest sympathies to Mary's family and friends. I worked with Mary at ECPS and will always remember her wonderful sense of humor. She was a great friend and co-worker.
Elena Saprony VonWiller
October 18, 2020