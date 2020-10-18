Mary Misirly

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Mary Misirly, age 91, of Schererville, passed away Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and dearly loved her. She is survived by her sister-in-law: LaVonne Misirly; nephews: Randy Schaal, Chris (Christine) Misirly, Bob (Wendy) Misirly, Mark (Holly) Misirly and David (Lisa) Misirly; niece: Debbie (Don) Zemke; great nieces and nephews: Jessica (Jason), Allison, Alisa (Keith), Adam, Ryan, Matthew, Megan, Samantha, Sabrina, Leah and Andrew.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents: Christ and Olga Misirly, sisters: Lily and Dorothy, brother: Dan and great nephew: Brian.

Mary was a graduate of Washington High School in Indiana Harbor and retired from the East Chicago School Corporation in 1994 after a long and rewarding career.

Mary was truly one of a kind. An independent woman who loved the Arts, especially movies, books and museums. She also enjoyed travel, workouts at Omni, socializing with her wonderful friends and supporting many local charitable organizations. Above all, Mary cherished spending time with her loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Donations in Mary's memory may be made to WTTW (Chicago PBS) using one of the following options: online at https://interactive.wttw.com/support, over the phone at (773) 509-1111, extension 6 or by sending a check to WTTW, Attn: Member Viewer Services, 5400 North St. Louis Avenue, Chicago, IL 60625.

