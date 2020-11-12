Mary N. Macias (nee Navarro)

CROWN POINT, IN - Mary N. Macias (nee Navarro), age 94, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Mary is survived by her children: Victor F. (Vicki) Macias of Brownsburg, IN, Debra M. Paris and Roxanne "Rocky" (Robert) Davis; grandchildren: Amy Amet, Mari (Chris) Mause, Victor (Tara) Macias, Alisa (Gerardo) Manzo, Jennifer Kirk, John Paris, and Jason Davis; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Macias; parents: Ralph and Maria Navarro; brothers: Rudolph Navarro, Manuel Navarro and Robert (Irene) Navarro; and sisters: Guadalupe "Lupe" Mancivais and Rebecca (Frank) Huerta.

Mary was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Franciscan Our Lady of Lord Secular Order and the Altar and Rosary Society.

Private Family Services are being held, but they would like to invite you to join VIRTUALLY. View the Funeral Services via live stream through your Facebook page at 10:00 AM CST on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Search for Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/ The live stream will pop up when the service begins.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Mary's name to the Altar and Rosary Society or Franciscan Our Lady of Lord Secular Order or Hospice of the Calumet Area.

