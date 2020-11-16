Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Theresa Morales Torres

Mary Theresa Morales Torres

In Loving Memory Of Mary Theresa Morales Torres On Her 10th Anniversary In Heaven.

9/18/1945 - 11/16/2010

God saw you getting tired and a cure was not to be, so He put His arms around you and whispered, "Come to Me."

With tearful eyes we watched you and saw you pass away, although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. With Love, Your Daughters: Theresa, Ann and special daughter, Irma


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.