Matthew R. Mudrak

WHITING, IN - Matthew R. Mudrak, 82 of Whiting, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Cedar Creek Health Campus, Lowell, IN. Beloved father of Lisa Wilcox, Mark Mudrak and the late Leslie Suzanne Mudrak; cherished grandfather of Leslie (Anthony) Primm and Kacie Wilcox; great grandpa of Evelynn Primm; dearest brother of Joan (late Damon) Franklin and Delores (late John) Rubinate; many dear nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Daniel Murray of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, officiating; interment, Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Matthew Mudrak was born on December 13, 1937 to Matthew and Susan (Luptak) Mudrak. He was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting. He attended Hammond Tech Vocational High School prior to enlisting in the armed forces and was a proud US Army Veteran stationed in post war Korea. He was a retiree of the US Steel Company with a service of 20 years. Matthew loved Whiting, American cars and motorcycles and a good round of pool with his friends. Devoted to his family, Matthew will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400