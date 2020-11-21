Matthew S. "Dzia" Jakubczyk

HAMMOND, IN - Matthew S. "Dzia" Jakubczyk, age 93, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He is survived by his five children: Michael (Sylvia) Jakubczyk, Diane (late Robert) Markley, Linda (Brian) Pleitner, Robert (Mimi) Jakubczyk, and Sharon (John) Juranovich; Proud "Dzia" of 11: Matthew (Bethanie) Jakubczyk, Cheryl (Chris) Sutka, Michael Jakubczyk, Ryan (Sandra) Markley, Nicole Markley, Jennifer (Justin) Manford, Renee (Donald Skalka) Pleitner, Lisa Eslick, Jessica (Keith) Pearsall, Robert Jakubczyk, and Lauren( Adrian) Hoppenrath; 11 great-grandchildren: Rozella, Nathan, Violet, Liliana, Alexa, John Patrick, Eddie, Cooper, Riley, Madelyn, and Noah; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife Helen; brothers, John, Stanley, Ted, and Bruno.

Funeral Services Monday, November 23, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin), 9:45 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Sunday from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. (FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT BOTH THE FUNERAL HOME AND INSIDE OF ST. CASIMIR CHURCH.)

Mr. Jakubczyk was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired Battalion Chief with the City Of Hammond Fire Department, with 34 years of service. Matt was an Army Veteran of WWII. He was a member of the International Firefighters Association, and Local #556. Matt was also a former member of the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree. He was an avid sports fan, and enjoyed many travels in his lifetime. Matt was also known as the "Polish Plumber". He will be dearly missed by all.