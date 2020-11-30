Menu
Search
Menu
The Times
The Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Maureen R. Mycka

Maureen R. Mycka

HAMMOND, IN - Maureen R. Mycka, age 78, of Hammond, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Christine Prahlow and Cindi (Thomas) Moran; grandchildren: Christopher Fleming, Tyler Prahlow, Austin (Abby), Donovin, and Kailee Moran; great grandson Abel Fleming; brothers: William (Patricia), James, Burt (Barbara), Ed (Nancy), Tom (Linda), and Bob (Terri) Hoolehan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Jimmy, brother Daniel, and sister-in-law Nancy.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave., St John with visiting from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m.

Maureen loved sewing, doing word searches, and spending time with her grandkids. www.fagenmiller.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Times on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.