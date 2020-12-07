Menu
Maurine "Snooky" Williams
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 22, 1947
DIED
December 4, 2020

Maurine "Snooky" Williams (Rieke)

LOWELL, IN - Maurine "Snooky" Williams (Rieke), 73, of Lowell, IN passed away on December 4, 2020. Survived by her husband, Jerry; children, Renee Lipsky, Allyson Smith (Eric), Tera Urbanski (Paul), and Kourtney Hadrick (Robert Jr.); 11 grandchildren; sisters: Judy Dinsmore (John) and Mary Kay Rieke. She was preceded by her mother, Renee Rieke, and her father, Hugh Rieke.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a Private Memorial. A celebration of life ceremony will be held in June of 2021. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations in memory of Snooky Williams to American Brain Tumor Association at https://give.abta.org/fundraiser/3076915 To express condolences, visit www.sheetsfuneral.com, Sheets Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, IN.


Published by The Times on Dec. 7, 2020.
