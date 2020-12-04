Max N. Burgwald

DYER, IN - Max N. Burgwald, age 87, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Max is survived by his daughter, Monica (Roger) Baldwin; step-daughters: Linda (Jerry) Lotshaw, Joni (Paul) Cash; four grandchildren: Kelly (Tony), Jeff, Lindsay (Justin) and Ryan; step-grandson, Justin; two great-grandchildren: Nolan and Elliott.

Max was preceded in death by his mother, father and seven brothers and sisters-all in Germany.

Max was born in Fahretoft, Germany in 1933. He was sponsored by his cousin and came to America at the age of 18. He immediately served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1955 in the Infantry Regiment 19. Max was a Korean War Veteran where he earned a National Defense Service Medal. While proudly serving his country, he became a U.S. citizen.

After the military, Max worked for the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad from 1955 until his retirement in 1995. He married his first wife, Christel in 1956. They were married for 20 years until Christel's passing in 1976.

At Parents Without Partners, he met and married Doris Hilbrich. They were happily married for 41 years before Doris passed in 2019. Max and Doris loved to travel, ballroom dance and spend time with their family.

Max was a kind and loving husband. He was a caregiver to Doris for over 20 years. He spoke fluent German and took great joy in carrying on a conversation with anyone who could speak the German language.

From the time of Max's stroke in July 2019, he resided at Clarendale of Schererville. There he had many friends and loving and compassionate caregivers who treated him like family. Max never complained and was continuing to work hard towards his recovery. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 5, 2020 DIRECTLY at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 5885 Harrison St., Merrillville, IN 46410, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Kevin Scalf officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6-feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Max's name to St. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Merrillville, IN.

