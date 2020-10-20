Menu
Maxwell Alexander Kroll

GARY, IN - On October 16, 2020 around 4am Maxwell Alexander Kroll passed away at his home in Gary, IN. He is preceded in death by both his mother, Dawn Kroll and his father, Erik Kroll. Max was only 17 years old and in his senior year of high school at Calumet New Tech.

Max is survived by his two grandparents: Grace (Wade) Pratt; three sisters: Jasmine (Eric) Dunfee, Alexandria (Giovanni) Cortazar, and Madelynn Kroll; his loving girlfriend, Anecia Cortez; his niece, Anina Rodriguez, two nephews: Mason Rodriguez, and Adonis Cortazar, and many other friends and family. Max and his best friend of 10+ years, Elijah Robinson spent their last moments together side by side.

In his free time Max loves to play basketball, spend time with Anecia and friends, play with his dog Mickey, play Xbox and help take care of his grandmother. Max was a smart kid with a bright future, he planned to go to a trade school to become a welder. Anyone who knew Max knew his incredible sense of humor, he was always laughing and smiling. He is so loved and will be missed dearly.

A celebration of life will be held at a to-be- determined date. May his soul Rest In Peace.


Published by The Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
