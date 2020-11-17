Menu
Obituaries Section
Michael I. Conley
1944 - 2020
Michael I. Conley

Oct. 17, 1944 - Nov. 10, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael I. Conley, age 76 of Crown Point, passed away November 10, 2020 due to complications arising from COVID 19. He was born October 17, 1944 in Hammond IN where he went on to attend schooling before spending three years in Germany with the US Army. He worked at Combustion Engineering as a quality control inspector until the plant closed at which time, he hired in at Union Tank Car Co. until he retired.

Mike leaves behind his wife of 55 years Connie, son David and daughter in law Wendy; five grandchildren: Tabetha, Courtney, Alaina, Kylee, and Brittani. He also leaves great grandchildren: Addison, Keira, Arya, Ophelia, Elijah, and Kendall. Mike also leaves behind sisters: Rebecca of Mesa, AZ, Shaaron of Batavia, IL, and numerous nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents Michael and Eleanor Conley and youngest son Mitchell. Funeral services were private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com



Published by The Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
