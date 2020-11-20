Michael J. Lemmons, Sr.

Nov. 8, 1954 - Nov. 17, 2020

CHESTERTON, IN -

Michael J. Lemmons Sr., age 66 of Chesterton, IN, passed away suddenly on November 17, 2020. He was born on November 8, 1954 in Gary, IN to Edward and Katherine (Kane) Lemmons, both of whom preceded him in death. On February 10, 1973, he married the love of his life, Sheila (Robinson) Lemmons, who survives in Chesterton, IN.

He is also survived by his loving sons, Michael (Audrey) Lemmons of Chesterton, IN and William (Lisa) Lemmons of Chesterton, IN; his adoring grandchildren: Robert, Lydia, William Jr., Lillian, and Bear; his beloved niece, Angela Keefe of Chesterton, IN; and by his sister, Karen.

He was also preceded in death by his brother, Tom and sister, Margaret.

Mike proudly served his country in the United States Navy.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 170. He was also the owner of Peerless Potato Chip Company.

He loved his family deeply and loved spending time together as a family.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at WHITE-LOVE FUNERAL HOME, 525 S 2nd St., Chesterton, IN. Burial will follow at Chesterton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

NOTE: Due to Governor's order, masks/facial coverings that cover mouth and nose are required at all times inside the funeral home, outside the funeral home and at the cemetery where social distancing cannot be maintained. Per county regulation, no more than 25 people are allowed inside the funeral home or outside at the graveside. Social distancing at all times is mandatory.

Memorials may be given to Marine Toys for Tots: Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.Memories may be shared at: www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.