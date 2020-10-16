Menu
Michael J. "Mike" Niksich Sr.

Michael "Mike" J. Niksich, Sr.

HOBART, IN - Michael "Mike" J. Niksich, Sr., age 88, of Hobart, passed away peacefully at home on October 13, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army, and was dedicated to his family. Mike retired from the Gary Public School System after 49 years. He will be greatly missed.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Helen Niksich; wife Lucille Niksich; in-laws Judge Felix (Harriet) A. Kaul, former Lake County Circuit Court Judge. He is survived by his daughters: Harriet (Bob) Braun, Rosanne (John) Hutchins; sons: Tracy Niksich, Michael (Cheryl) Niksich, Jr.; eleven grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; brother Joe Niksich.

Visitation for Mike will be Sunday, October 18, 2020, from 3:00-8:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Funeral service will begin with prayers at BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) at 9:00 a.m., on Monday, and then proceeding to St. Bridget Catholic Church, 568 East 2nd Street, Hobart, for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m., Fr. Dominic Bertino officiating. A special thanks to Dunes Hospice. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published by The Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
18
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342
Oct
19
Funeral service
9:00a.m.
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street, Hobart, IN 46342
Oct
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Bridget Catholic Church
568 East 2nd Street, Hobart, Indiana
