Michael "Whitey" Kosiba
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Michael "Whitey" Kosiba

July 15, 1942 - Nov. 10, 2020

HEGEWISCH, IL - Michael "Whitey" Kosiba, age 78, late of Hegewisch, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020.

Beloved husband of Judith Kosiba (nee Mazur). Loving father of David (Pamela) Kosiba and the late Christopher Kosiba. Proud grandfather of Kyle Kosiba. Cherished great grandfather of Lilliana and Caleb Begley. Caring brother of Louis (Cosette) Kosiba. Dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents: Walter and Elizabeth Kosiba.

Michael was a proud member of the Boilermakers Hall Local 374. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Michael was also a member of Blue Sky Mine, collected coins and enjoyed reading.

Visitation 9:00 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Christ Our Light (St. Florian Church), 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Arrangements entrusted to OPYT FUNERAL HOME, 13350 S. Baltimore Ave., Chicago, IL 60633 (773) 646-1133 or www.opytfh.com


Published by The Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Christ Our Light (St. Florian Church)
13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, Illinois
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Christ Our Light (St. Florian Church)
Funeral services provided by:
Opyt Funeral Home
