Michael P. Young

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Michael P. Young, age 26, of Cedar Lake, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Michael is survived by his parents: Michelle (Tom Brown) Young and Mike Young; siblings: Joe (Jeana) Ruff and Kiersten (Darius Holland) Theodoratos; maternal grandparents: Phyllis and Gerald Ruff; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Young; many nieces, nephews and cousins; aunts: Candace Ruff and Melanie (Patrick) McCormick; and uncles: Gerald II (Erin) Ruff and Patrick (Dawn) Young.

Michael loved sports and was a huge Bears Fan, Sox Fan and Notre Dame Fan. He was full of life, had a tender heart, was athletic and funny-his sense of humor was comical. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, and loved his nieces and nephews.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Private Family Services are being held, but they would like to invite you to join VIRTUALLY. View the Funeral Services via live stream through your Facebook page at 11:00 AM CST on Monday, November 23, 2020. Search for Geisen Funeral Homes Facebook Page at www.facebook.com/geisenfuneralhome/ The live stream will pop-up when the service begins.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing at 6 feet, with a maximum of 25 people at any one time in the Funeral Home and face masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to the family.

