Michael R. "Goose" Simkus

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OF OUR SON, BROTHER, UNCLE AND FRIEND, MICHAEL R. "GOOSE" SIMKUS.

10/12/1976 - 9/3/1996 Happy Birthday Michael! Some times seems like yesterday, other times like a hundred years. We love you and miss you more than words can say. But, your laughter and joy fills our hearts and you are remembered always with a smile. The family keeps growing and each one will hear the Uncle Mike stories and come to know you and love you. We miss you every single day and love you so very much. Mom, Dad, Wally & Vero, Crissy & Erin, Isabella, Gabriella, Veronica, Wally, Graham, Ainsley and Friends.


Published by The Times on Oct. 12, 2020.
